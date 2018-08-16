Gurjit Degun
HBO and Bumble create film experience with wine wall and bathtub filled with sweets

HBO is partnering with dating app Bumble to encourage New Yorkers to stay indoors to watch a film.

of

The brands have taken over an historic townhouse in the City into the "ultimate stay-at-home movie experience" to show the films that HBO has to offer.

Guests will be able to watch a film that matches their preferences after filling out a quiz, enjoy food and drinks, as well as explore the Brownstone property. The activation also includes a bathtub filled with sweets, a wine wall and a quote wall.

Bumble users had been given a chance to visit the event over the past two weeks, either with someone their speaking to on the app or with a friend. "Stay home to the moves" is being delivered by US-based agencies Giant Spoon and Mekanism.

Jason Mulderig, vice president for brand and product marketing at HBO, said: "HBO’s ongoing collection of theatrical movies is always worth staying home for, and this summer’s lineup delivers on that promise in unparalleled fashion.

"We’re excited to bring some of our must-see box office hits and fan favorites to Bumble users in this dynamic new setting, and to remind our audiences of the high quality movies they can experience from the comfort of their own homes."

