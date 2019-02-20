HBO calls for blood donations from Game of Thrones fans

HBO is challenging Game of Thrones fans to prove their devotion to the series by helping end blood shortages around the world.

The broadcaster's "Bleed for the throne" blood donation activation, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will features six days of co-ordinated giving from fans across the US.

Fans who donate blood will receive an exclusive 'Bleed For The Throne' T-shirt, and those taking part before 17 March will get the chance to win a trip to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones in New York.

The partnership will kick off with an immersive experience at the SXSW festival between 7 and 9 March. After giving blood, donors will walk in the steps of the characters. There will also be further chances to donate blood in 43 states and nine colleges and universities across the US from 7 to 12 March.

Game of Thrones fans around the globe will also be able to participate, with additional partnerships with local blood donation organisations in 15 international countries including: Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Croatia.

The activation is being staged in partnership with Droga5 New York, with Giant Spoon devising the SXSW experience. The season finale of Game of Thrones will premiere from 14 April.