Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

HBO creates Westworld experience in US ahead of Season Two launch

HBO is creating a Mariposa Saloon experience ahead of the launch of the second season of Westworld in the US.

HBO creates Westworld experience in US ahead of Season Two launch

The company is "bringing a taste of sweetwater" to San Francisco, Philadephia and Boston with an advance screening, a Q&A session with cast members Simon Quarterman and Shannon Woodward and an "in-world after party" styled as the Mariposa Saloon.

At each location guests will need to take part in a personality quiz to determine whether they receive a black or white hat. They will then enter the party for a night free of rules, laws or judgement. There will be themed cocktails and whiskey drams too.

The events take place between 18 and 22 April.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?