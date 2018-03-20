HBO creates Westworld experience in US ahead of Season Two launch

The company is "bringing a taste of sweetwater" to San Francisco, Philadephia and Boston with an advance screening, a Q&A session with cast members Simon Quarterman and Shannon Woodward and an "in-world after party" styled as the Mariposa Saloon.

At each location guests will need to take part in a personality quiz to determine whether they receive a black or white hat. They will then enter the party for a night free of rules, laws or judgement. There will be themed cocktails and whiskey drams too.

The events take place between 18 and 22 April.