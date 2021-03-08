Head of Agency (Customer Engagement) of the Year 2020: Mark Watson

Managing director, The Marketing Store Europe

Mark Watson leads The Marketing Store’s European teams in London, Leeds, Paris and Duisburg, having joined the agency in 1993 as a graduate. For 2020, he set out four goals centred on: building a diverse and inclusive workplace; becoming clients’ trusted partners; producing creative work worthy of industry recognition; and looking to the agency’s future.

Despite many of The Marketing Store’s clients having been forced to close or alter business plans when Covid-19 struck, the agency stuck to achieving its goals, while investing further in its people development and mental health in light of increased remote working.

Watson made several senior appointments to the creative, client service and new business team and oversaw a global brand evolution and repositioning. He worked proactively with clients, creating flexibility around retainers and looking for efficiencies to help them survive loss of income.

He also channelled investment towards industry-leading consumer research, helping the strategy and account teams better understand how customer beliefs and behaviours were changing during the pandemic. The research informed detailed action plans for client accounts and resulted in a detailed report shared with marketers.

Judges said Watson’s "vision and objectives are simple and motivating, visibly leading from the front in supporting his team through Covid", without compromising on his key objectives.







