Head of Agency (Experience) of the Year 2020: Jonathan Emmins

Founder, Amplify

Jonathan Emmins founded Amplify more than a decade ago, in 2008, and continues to oversee the agency‘s creative output on a global basis as well as some of Amplify’s most high-profile accounts.

He has been praised by colleagues for his entrepreneurial spirit, his inspiring and innovative vision for growth and his commitment to nurturing young talent.

Highlights from 2020 included a partnership with Brixton Finishing School, the launch of PlayStation 5 in November across 25 territories and the addition of 17 clients globally, despite the inevitable cancellation of events. Under Emmins’ leadership, Amplify’s UK wins included Foot Locker, Fremantle, Pinterest, Smirnoff and Sky. International wins included Cartier and the creators of video game Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital.

A UK management restructure at the tail end of last year means that Emmins is now focusing on growing the agency’s global footprint in the US and Australia, while the UK team is being led by head of content Alex Wilson, head of production Richie Gage, head of strategy Sophy Vanner Critoph and Zoe Lewis, who was promoted to head of client services from head of live.

Emmins said in November last year that Amplify is "in an exciting period of growth following overseas launches, new-business ventures and partnerships. The business' increase in scale has created new opportunities to further empower our department heads."