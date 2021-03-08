Head of Agency (Integrated Marketing) of the Year 2020: Michael Frohlich

Chief executive, Ogilvy UK

Resilience in the face of adversity has defined Michael Frohlich’s approach as chief executive of Ogilvy UK in 2020 – a year like no other.

Being able to spot challenges early on and react to these quickly helped the agency maintain business momentum in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Frohlich drove a series of business transformation workshops for key figures within Ogilvy, resulting in action plans delivered across three areas: reputation, products and innovation and ways of working.

He placed emphasis on nurturing talent, fostering leadership and "over-communicating", ensuring constant and consistent contact with employees in the form of emails, team Q&As, social posts and Zoom town halls. This helped to keep employees connected during enforced periods of lockdown.

Frohlich has also encouraged a culture of thought leadership, with employees participating at industry events and across social channels, alongside championing a policy of diversity and inclusion. This has resulted in initiatives for Black Lives Matter, Black Pound Day, UK Pride and UK Black Pride among others.

Frohlich has demonstrated qualities of endurance, flexibility and empathy, and ensured that he has kept closer than ever before both to clients and employees, fulfilling his mantra of "stronger, together".