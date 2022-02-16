Head of Agency of the Year (Creative/Advertising) 2021: Karen Martin

In 2021, Martin’s energy, charm and laser focus on creative excellence at BBH delivered a stellar year. Under her guidance and in partnership with her leadership team, the agency won new clients that exemplify Martin’s long-standing drive to evolve and innovate within BBH, while retaining the agency’s heritage.

Creative highlights including culture-leading work and a fashion collection for Burger King; consumer-championing work from Tesco which also saw the supermarket demonstrating support for businesses impacted by the pandemic and a people-first approach to banking for Barclays. The agency also delivered powerful pro bono work for Chefs In Schools, Prostate Cancer UK and Refuge.

Martin also stepped up to a global leadership role within the BBH network, taking her place on BBH's new global board. She bolstered the senior team with top talent including new ECD Helen Rhodes and new head of strategy Rosie Collins.

Martin drove change and delivered results across the board. Judges said she is a true trailblazer, and ‘clearly a formidable leader,’ producing ‘fantastic results’. They said she is a strong and visionary leader who clearly understands how to grow client business and ‘is loved by her team’.

Shortlisted:

Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief creative officer, Grey

Bambach began the year by re-structuring the entire agency, fully integrating the social media practice Wildfire, which became Grey Social, hiring new and more diverse creative talent and putting in place new software systems for resources and planning. She successfully guided Grey through its most challenging time, helping the agency to bounce back from the pandemic.

Xavier Rees, chief creative officer, Havas London

In 2021, Rees transformed Havas London into a creative powerhouse. The agency won significant new business, including Asda, one of the largest pitches of the year and retained its place on the revamped government roster. The agency also added revenue through organic growth and became the first major agency to recertify as a B Corporation, and the first to join the Better Business Act Coalition.

Jackie Stevenson, global CEO, The Brooklyn Brothers

Stevenson has led the way in championing diversity and social inclusion, with the return of Night School and the second year of News School as it expands globally. The last 12 months were the agency’s busiest new business years on record, driven by the Brooklyn Brothers’ ‘Earned Advertising’ proposition.

Camilla Kemp, CEO, M&C Saatchi

Kemp secured a number of new business wins and helped drive significant revenue in organic growth, providing existing clients with new services both from within M&C Saatchi and across the group, from customer experience through to partnership marketing. Under Kemp’s leadership, the agency harnessed its creativity and experience in behavioural change.

Ete Davies, CEO, Engine

In 2021, Davies transformed Engine Creative into a culture-leading innovation hub and expanded its integrated capabilities to harness new opportunities for clients. He instigated the creation of the agency’s multi-award-winning ‘Long live the Prince’ work, led Engine to support E.ON’s agenda on sustainability and furthered Sky’s mission to go net-zero carbon by 2030.

