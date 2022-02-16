Staff
Head of Agency of the Year (Digital) 2021: Dani Bassil

The Gold winner in this Campaign Agency of the Year Awards category is Dani Bassil, CEO, Digitas.

Dani Bassil (third from left) and her team at Digitas
Dani Bassil was named Digital Agency Head of the Year in 2019, with her win coming on the back of a track record of bringing stability, dynamism and success to Digitas, at a time when the agency had been very much in flux.

In 2021, under Bassil’s leadership, Digitas achieved a year of outstanding growth and produced innovative work, as well as ensuring an inclusive workplace and nurturing future industry talent. Digitas won new clients across a range of sectors, as well as expanding relationships with existing ones. It also hired a chief experience officer, with Bassil saying the appointment takes ‘our customer experience skill set to a whole new level, meaning the agency now has board-level representation of all the disciplines that clients need to transform their businesses and grow their brands over the coming decade.’

The agency devised a number of standout campaigns and Bassil has been vocal on the diversity front. In an article for Campaign, she said that digital accessibility is about universality, not disabilities, and although one in five adult consumers in the UK has a disability – the majority of which are not visible – providing equal opportunity access to all information and user experiences has got to be a starting point, not an add-on, to the digital experience.

Bassil’s commitment to providing an inclusive and nurturing work environment led to impressive staff retention rates.

