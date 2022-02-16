Staff
Head of Agency of the Year (Media) 2021: Natalie Cummins

The Gold winner in this Campaign Agency of the Year Awards category is Natalie Cummins, CEO, Zenith UK.

Natalie Cummins has been CEO at Zenith since 2018. With all pitches personally led by Cummins, she was responsible for a number of high-profile new business wins in 2021, including Lloyds Banking Group, Confused.com and Zoopla. An unerring focus on existing clients also helped drive organic revenues, ensuring Zenith had a successful commercial year, with high levels of retained accounts.

Under Cummins’ leadership, inclusivity has taken centre stage, with Zenith meeting the IPA’s diversity targets, with 52% of talent female and 25% black, Asian or ethic minority. She also put in place a successful hybrid working model, The return to the office was controlled and gradual, featuring a 2/3 model, with three days a week spent working flexibly. Client teams decide which days they are in the office and the workplace is busy most days.

Zenith has also had a stellar year on the awards front, recording 17 shortlists in the Campaign Media Awards. Zenith was also the only media agency in the UK to score the maximum 9/9 in Campaign’s School Reports. Judges said that under Cummins’ lead, Zenith had achieved an exceptional new business performance, with her influence permeating across all aspects of the agency. This was evident in the ‘impressive client feedback’ and the ‘measurable achievements on diversity’.

Shortlisted:

Paul Hutchison, CEO Wavemaker UK

Paul Hutchison has been CEO since May 2018. With most of his leadership term taking place during a global pandemic, he has led visibly from the front, helping the agency’s clients unlock, maximise and transform their growth to cultivate better relationships, better decisions, and better deployment of their media.

Natalie Bell, CEO, MG OMD

Although her first year of CEO may have felt like a rollercoaster at times, the agency results speak for themselves. Under Bell’s leadership MG OMD has grown billings, clients and headcount. Bell has protected the health and culture of the agency and put in place practices that will shape future growth for the better.

Rachel Forde, CEO, UM

Under Forde’s leadership, UM launched the Better World Media Partner Directory, a list of partners who are either diversely-owned, or who actively stand up for equality, and the Better World Media Marketplace, allowing the agency to programmatically activate campaigns using diverse media platforms and publishers. The launch formed part of UM’s Better World Media Vision.

