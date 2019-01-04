Omar Oakes
Added 16 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Healthspan eyes TV campaign after hiring Isobel

Brand aims to attract mature audience in first TV push since Felicity Kendal-fronted ads.

Healthspan: targeting older audience
Healthspan: targeting older audience

Healthspan, the mail-order supplement company, is planning a return to TV advertising after choosing Isobel as its ad agency. 

The independent shop won a competitive pitch against And Rising to capture the £6m business. Big Al’s Creative Emporium and Creature were involved earlier in the process.

The account moves from VCCP, which won Healthspan’s integrated business in 2016.

Healthspan decided to review creative and media separately at the end of last year. VCCP did not repitch for the creative business but has taken part in the media pitch, which has not yet produced a winner. 

In 2017, Healthspan created a series of humorous 10-second YouTube pre-rolls, each beginning with "You are", such as "You are El Desko" and "You are Have-a-go-Harry".

However, the brand now intends to create ads for TV, five years after actor Felicity Kendal fronted a national ad campaign in which she performed yoga.

Healthspan is now focusing on a older audience with a specific need for vitamin supplements, rather than trying to appeal to all demographics. 

As well as TV, the brand’s £6m spend will go towards digital and paid search.

Chris Colmer, brand marketing director at Healthspan, said: "Isobel gave us a strong strategic direction for our brand, as well as a compelling simple creative direction."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago
AGENCY
Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago
BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

December 19, 2018
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield

Promoted

December 18, 2018