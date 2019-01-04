Healthspan eyes TV campaign after hiring Isobel

Healthspan, the mail-order supplement company, is planning a return to TV advertising after choosing Isobel as its ad agency.

The independent shop won a competitive pitch against And Rising to capture the £6m business. Big Al’s Creative Emporium and Creature were involved earlier in the process.

The account moves from VCCP, which won Healthspan’s integrated business in 2016.

Healthspan decided to review creative and media separately at the end of last year. VCCP did not repitch for the creative business but has taken part in the media pitch, which has not yet produced a winner.

In 2017, Healthspan created a series of humorous 10-second YouTube pre-rolls, each beginning with "You are", such as "You are El Desko" and "You are Have-a-go-Harry".

However, the brand now intends to create ads for TV, five years after actor Felicity Kendal fronted a national ad campaign in which she performed yoga.

Healthspan is now focusing on a older audience with a specific need for vitamin supplements, rather than trying to appeal to all demographics.

As well as TV, the brand’s £6m spend will go towards digital and paid search.

Chris Colmer, brand marketing director at Healthspan, said: "Isobel gave us a strong strategic direction for our brand, as well as a compelling simple creative direction."