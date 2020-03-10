Hear Me Adland: Chloe's story, six months on

In the six months since speaking to Campaign for the documentary Hear Me Adland, Chloe Gray has been working hard at School of Communication Arts 2.0 to put together a portfolio of work.

Gray, who is about to start working on her D&AD New Blood entry, has also had a campaign made for design company John Knowles Ritchie called "Sell us your brain".

Hear Me Adland was filmed over three months, with 17 students from Brixton Finishing School and Night School by The Brooklyn Brothers and Yellowzine sharing their opinions on access, barriers to entry and inclusion.

Members of the Campaign team mentored and presented at both schools during this time and the documentary aims to share the experiences of the students, give a platform to their views and drive inclusion in the industry.