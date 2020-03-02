Hear Me Adland: Holly's story, six months on

Holly Killen, one of the participants in Hear Me Adland, has had a busy six months settling into a new job since filming the documentary.

Killen, who was still searching for a job at the time of filming, is now working as part of the customer success team at Worksome, a freelance management platform.

Hear Me Adland was filmed over three months, with 17 students from Brixton Finishing School and Night School by The Brooklyn Brothers and Yellowzine sharing their opinions on access, barriers to entry and inclusion.

Members of the Campaign team mentored and presented at both schools during this time and the documentary aims to share the experiences of the students, give a platform to their views and drive inclusion in the industry.