Hear Me Adland: Munraj's story, six months on

Munraj Singh Chawla, one of the participants in Hear Me Adland, has had a jam-packed six months since shooting the documentary.

Now a student at School of Communication Arts 2.0, Munraj has been honing his craft as an art director, creating a series of topical and tactial ads. He has also been meeting people in the industry to get feedback on his work.

Hear Me Adland was filmed over three months, with 17 students from Brixton Finishing School and Night School by The Brooklyn Brothers and Yellowzine sharing their opinions on access, barriers to entry and inclusion.

Members of the Campaign team mentored and presented at both schools during this time and the documentary aims to share the experiences of the students, give a platform to their views and drive inclusion in the industry.

Click here to watch the full documentary.