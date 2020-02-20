Hear Me Adland: Shanandore's story, six months on

Hear Me Adland features students from Brixton Finishing School and Night School by The Brooklyn Brothers and Yellowzine, and it aimed to highlight emerging creative talent from across the country who are seeking to break into the advertising industry.

We caught up with Shanandore Robinson, one of the participants in the documentary, to find out what she has been up to in past six months since the shoot.

Hear Me Adland was filmed over three months, with 17 students sharing their opinions on access, barriers to entry and inclusion. Members of the Campaign team mentored and presented at both schools during this time and the documentary seeks to share the experiences of the students, give a platform for their views and drive inclusion in the industry.

Click here to watch the full documentary.