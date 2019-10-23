Hear Me Adland: 'The next advertising guru might look like me'

Today, Campaign launches its new documentary, Hear Me Adland. Featuring students from Brixton Finishing School and Night School by The Brooklyn Brothers and Yellowzine, the film aims to highlight emerging creative talent from across the country who are seeking to break into adland.

Hear Me Adland was filmed over three months, with 17 students in the documentary and social films sharing their opinions on access, barriers to entry and inclusion. Members of the Campaign team mentored and presented at both schools during this time and the documentary seeks to share the experiences of the students, give a platform to their views and drive inclusion in the industry.

The IPA has set diversity targets for the ad industry, aiming to see 40% female and 15% black, Asian and minority-ethnic representation in agency leadership roles by 2020, along with 25% of new starters coming from BAME backgrounds. Currently, less than 12% of the industry comes from BAME backgrounds.