Promoted
Ocean
Suzanne Bidlake and Georgina Brazier
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Winners of the 2018 Ocean digital creative competition, run in association with Campaign, will be revealed on October 11. What did the 18 judges think of the entries?

The best ideas from a record 150 entries will share a £650,000 fund and the chance for their concepts to be showcased across Ocean’s multiple environments and digital formats in the UK.

They will be announced at a breakfast ceremony at London's iMAX in Waterloo, in front of an audience of around 500 people.

Last year’s winners included WCRS for Sky Ocean Rescue with "The Ocean’s Biggest Threat" which marked World Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, and MullenLowe London for Dulux’s "Let’s Colour" and Persil's "Get Out Here".

Alongside the usual competition, Ocean has also been on the look-out this year for entries in which brands and charities have aligned with the "Ocean for Oceans" initiative which is using Ocean’s screens to help turn the global tide on plastic polluting the world’s seas.

The 2018 competition judges are:

Aaron Goldring, executive creative director, Partners Andrews Aldridge;

Ann Wixley, executive creative director, Wavemaker UK;

Nina Taylor, creative director, OgilvyOne Worldwide;

Emma Gardner, managing partner, Elvis;

Gareth Orr, managing partner, head of OMD Create;

Jacob Björdal and Jim Nilsson, senior creatives, McCann London;

Sam Gibbs, emerging technologies director, Grey London;

Chris Marjoram, managing director and Claire Kimber, head of strategy, Rapport;

Stuart Taylor, CEO and Dominic Murray, group creative account director, Kinetic;

Glen Wilson, managing director and Nick Halas, head of data and innovation, Posterscope;

James Copley, managing director and Jay Young, creative solutions director, Talon;

Adrian Cotterill, editor-in-chief, DailyDOOH,

and Tim Bleakley, CEO, Ocean.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now