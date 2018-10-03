Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

The best ideas from a record 150 entries will share a £650,000 fund and the chance for their concepts to be showcased across Ocean’s multiple environments and digital formats in the UK.

They will be announced at a breakfast ceremony at London's iMAX in Waterloo, in front of an audience of around 500 people.

Last year’s winners included WCRS for Sky Ocean Rescue with "The Ocean’s Biggest Threat" which marked World Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3, and MullenLowe London for Dulux’s "Let’s Colour" and Persil's "Get Out Here".

Alongside the usual competition, Ocean has also been on the look-out this year for entries in which brands and charities have aligned with the "Ocean for Oceans" initiative which is using Ocean’s screens to help turn the global tide on plastic polluting the world’s seas.

The 2018 competition judges are:

Aaron Goldring, executive creative director, Partners Andrews Aldridge;

Ann Wixley, executive creative director, Wavemaker UK;

Nina Taylor, creative director, OgilvyOne Worldwide;

Emma Gardner, managing partner, Elvis;

Gareth Orr, managing partner, head of OMD Create;

Jacob Björdal and Jim Nilsson, senior creatives, McCann London;

Sam Gibbs, emerging technologies director, Grey London;

Chris Marjoram, managing director and Claire Kimber, head of strategy, Rapport;

Stuart Taylor, CEO and Dominic Murray, group creative account director, Kinetic;

Glen Wilson, managing director and Nick Halas, head of data and innovation, Posterscope;

James Copley, managing director and Jay Young, creative solutions director, Talon;

Adrian Cotterill, editor-in-chief, DailyDOOH,

and Tim Bleakley, CEO, Ocean.