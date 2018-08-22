Be Heard Group founder Peter Scott steps down from business

Simon Pyper, who joined the Group as chief finance officer in May, has been appointed as interim chief executive, while Ben Rudman, a co-founder and chief executive of MMT Digital, has become group chief operating officer and joins the Board. Scott will remain a strategic advisor to the board for the next year.

Scott (pictured) was a co-founder of WCRS, and then chairman and co-founder of its parent company, Engine, from 2004 to 2014.

In 2015 he founded Be Heard, which went on to acquire businesses including MMT Digital, Kameleon, Freemavens and The Corner.

In January Scott's role was rejigged, changing from executive chairman to chief executive, with David Morrison becoming non-executive chairman.

Scott said he would be taking up other interests, which include becoming chairman of price comparison company IsMyBillFair, which is a client of Be Heard.

He said: "As the group moves into the next phase of development it seems the right time for new leadership to take the helm. Be Heard has all of the fundamentals and talent in place to grow, significantly, revenue, market share and capabilities in what has become a very dynamic and rapidly changing market place."

Morrison paid tribute to Scott, who he called the "driving force" behind the company. "Without Peter’s vision and determination, Be Heard would not exist," Morrison added.