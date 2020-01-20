Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 55 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Hearst brings activation to media agencies to combat Blue Monday

Activities include flower arranging and pooch petting.

Women's Health: owner Hearst wants to highlight Power of Positivity research
Women's Health: owner Hearst wants to highlight Power of Positivity research

Hearst UK is touring media agencies with a pop-up that includes mood-boosting activities to help staff get through Blue Monday (20 January).

The publisher of Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Elle visited Dentsu Aegis Network, MediaCom and OMD.

Activities included flower arranging to stimulate the senses, chair massages to decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) levels and dog petting.

The activation follows Hearst's Project Body Love initiative, which aimed to change the negative narrative around women’s bodies and ran across six of its titles, after publishing its Power of Positivity research.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK, said: "At Hearst, positivity underpins all of our content and experiences, and we’re proud to have such a highly engaged, optimistic audience. 

"With that in mind, we are delighted to have launched the inaugural Hearst 'Positivity pop up', hitting several agencies in order to help them get more out of life." 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020