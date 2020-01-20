Hearst brings activation to media agencies to combat Blue Monday

Hearst UK is touring media agencies with a pop-up that includes mood-boosting activities to help staff get through Blue Monday (20 January).

The publisher of Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Elle visited Dentsu Aegis Network, MediaCom and OMD.

Activities included flower arranging to stimulate the senses, chair massages to decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) levels and dog petting.

The activation follows Hearst's Project Body Love initiative, which aimed to change the negative narrative around women’s bodies and ran across six of its titles, after publishing its Power of Positivity research.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK, said: "At Hearst, positivity underpins all of our content and experiences, and we’re proud to have such a highly engaged, optimistic audience.

"With that in mind, we are delighted to have launched the inaugural Hearst 'Positivity pop up', hitting several agencies in order to help them get more out of life."