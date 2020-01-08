Hearst restructures European division

Hearst is restructuring its operations in the UK, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to work in a "joined-up approach".

James Wildman, who became president of Hearst Europe in September, has named this strategy "One Hearst Europe", which will focus on three commercial strands: digital acceleration, revenue diversification and growing print share.

The business will be organised in terms of function rather than country. Hearst said that the teams will continue to operate in the individual markets and manage separate P&Ls, led by country managers.

However, Wildman has introduced four "stronger and more collaborative" business divisions across Hearst Europe that will "share best practice and drive partnership between markets".

The four divisions will be: central operations, content and consumer (B2B), marketing solutions (B2B) and a people team.

Claire Blunt, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Hearst UK, will become chief financial, operations and data officer, leading the central operations arm.

Giacomo Moletto, chief executive of western Europe, takes on the role of chief operating officer to head the content and consumer division.

In the interim, Wildman will lead marketing solutions. Surinder Simmons, chief people officer at Hearst UK, will continue in the same role on a Europe level.

Wildman said: "I am beyond proud to be leading Hearst Magazines Europe into this exciting new decade. I’m also delighted to unveil a new organisational structure that will underpin our future success across the region. By aligning our exceptional talent across our markets, we will become even more innovative and effective."