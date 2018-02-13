Gurjit Degun
Hearst UK acquires Be:Fit women's fitness event

Hearst UK, the publisher of Cosmopolitan, Elle and Women's Health, has acquired women's fitness event Be:Fit, luxury watch fair Salon QP and QP Magazine from Telegraph Media Group.

Victoria Archbold: managing director of events and sponsorship at Hearst Live
The move is part of the publisher’s strategy to grow and diversify its revenues. It has grown its events team by 30% this year.

Earlier today Hearst announced plans for an event aimed at women to rival Shortlist Media’s Stylist Live.

Be:Fit takes over the Business Design Centre in Islington over the first May bank holiday with a range of fitness classes, talks and workshops. Last year's Salon QP was at the Saatchi Gallery in November.

Victoria Archbold, managing director of events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "We are seeing unprecedented growth in experiential events – our attendance levels doubled last year primarily because our consumers are so engaged in our brands and those we choose to work with.

"From a commercial perspective, we have created successful collaborations with a number of like-minded brands that have delivered a great return on investment. Expanding our events portfolio will enable us to create more of these brand partnership platforms."

