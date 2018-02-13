Hearst UK acquires Be:Fit women's fitness event

The move is part of the publisher’s strategy to grow and diversify its revenues. It has grown its events team by 30% this year.
Earlier today Hearst announced plans for an event aimed at women to rival Shortlist Media’s Stylist Live.
Be:Fit takes over the Business Design Centre in Islington over the first May bank holiday with a range of fitness classes, talks and workshops. Last year's Salon QP was at the Saatchi Gallery in November.
Victoria Archbold, managing director of events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "We are seeing unprecedented growth in experiential events – our attendance levels doubled last year primarily because our consumers are so engaged in our brands and those we choose to work with.
"From a commercial perspective, we have created successful collaborations with a number of like-minded brands that have delivered a great return on investment. Expanding our events portfolio will enable us to create more of these brand partnership platforms."