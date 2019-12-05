Sara Spary
Hearst UK appoints new head of client solutions

Ollie Lloyd, founder of the website Great British Chef, has joined Hearst.

Hearst UK, which publishes 26 titles including Esquire, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping, has renamed its creative solutions team and appointed a new head of client solutions.

Ollie Lloyd, formerly founder and chief executive of Great British Chefs, has been appointed head of client solutions and will report to chief commercial officer Jane Wolfson.

The creative solutions team within Hearst Solutions, its commercial division led by head of partnerships Mark McCafferty, has also been renamed Hearst Connect to "better represent the valuable relationship between Hearst’s trusted brands and its consumers, and the role Hearst plays in connecting these audiences with advertisers".

In addition, Hearst has rejigged the commercial team to focus on specific client categories, including fashion, beauty, food, motors, finance, wellness, travel, technology and entertainment.

"This new structure means Hearst Solutions is better resourced and positioned to deliver outstanding commercial solutions which are powered by insight, originality and brilliant service to our customers," Wolfson said.

