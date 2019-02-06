Hearst UK chief James Wildman to chair British Media Awards 2019

James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst UK, has been named chairman of the British Media Awards 2019.

The awards, which are in their eighth year, celebrate the best work by media owners and publishers, and recognise innovation and revenue diversification at a time of unprecedented change.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 13 February.

Wildman has run Hearst UK, the owner of titles such as Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Esquire, since 2017 and is also chairman of Magnetic, the trade body for UK magazines.

He also brings experience of the UK media sector because he has held the roles of chief revenue officer at Trinity Mirror (now known as Reach), managing director at Yahoo UK and managing director at TV sales house IDS.

Wildman will chair a panel of judges, drawn from media companies and agencies across the UK, who will take part in judging in March.

The awards span content, commerce, subscription, live events and technology to reflect the changing media landscape and cover national, regional and international categories.

Last year, Dennis Publishing was crowned Media Company of the Year, Radio Times was named Media Brand of the Year and i newspaper won Commercial Team of the Year.

Other notable winners were News UK, the Financial Times and Immediate Media. Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of Condé Nast Britain, received the Outstanding Contribution to British Media accolade.

Wildman said: "I’m thrilled to come on board as the chair of the judging panel at this year’s British Media Awards. I look forward to working with an illustrious judging panel of industry leaders, who will come together to celebrate the very best work that this industry has produced in the last year."

Winners of the British Media Awards 2019 will be revealed at a dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 8 May.

