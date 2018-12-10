Gurjit Degun
Hearst UK to focus on working directly with brands for events

Hearst Live now has a 'core calendar' of events for its magazine titles.

Elle Weekender: one of Hearst Live's major events this year
Hearst UK, which publishes magazines including Cosmopolitan, Elle and Good Housekeeping, will focus on growing its own branded events in 2019 after working with Lancôme, Starbucks and Timberland this year.

Hearst Live, the events division led by Victoria Archbold, delivered 100 events this year, culminating in the Elle Weekender – the magazine’s first major activation.

Archbold, who is managing director for events and sponsorship, has been growing her team and working directly with brands. She explained that because Hearst Live has secured a "core calendar" of events, the team will focus on working with more brands.

She told Campaign: "Next year, we will start to push that white-label side and start speaking to the brands about our own events and a white-label service where they’re able to use us as an events management agency to stage their events and gain amplification through print, social and digital channels."

Archbold added that, even though the number of events the team has organised is about the same as the year before, Hearst Live has worked with three times as many brands in 2018.

In 2017, Campaign reported that Hearst Live planned to grow its team by one-third.

