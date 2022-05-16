Fayola Douglas
Hearst UK launches new experiences division

Experiences will be created for both the physical and the digital worlds.

Hearst UK: new division will be called HearstX
Hearst UK is launching an experiences division, called HearstX, that will create experiences for both the physical and the digital worlds.

Set to leverage emerging technology including VR and AR, the publisher has reimagined its existing events business and will be repurposing the business' flagship brand events into bespoke, curated experiences.

Hearst UK events, including the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards and Country Living Shows, serve as a physical destination for consumers to interact with each brand. HearstX plans to take this physical experience offering to a new level, presenting readers and advertisers with a more agile, future-facing experience.

The experiential division will bring Hearst brand experiences to a multi-platform audience, offering both physical and digital worlds for readers to explore.

New HearstX initiatives launching to market this year include Elle UK Virtual Influencer, a Cosmopolitan metaverse experience and a suite of AR products designed to drive further engagement with Hearst content.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK, commented: "I'm thrilled to announce the launch of HearstX. There's been a huge acceleration in the digitalisation of the experiential industry over the past two years, and our team have been working extremely hard to inject further innovation into our creative solutions offering.

"This will allow us to find new ways of engaging with our loyal audiences on platforms outside of traditional content formats."

Mark McCafferty, executive creative director for Hearst Solutions, added: "HearstX will continue to deliver exciting real-world events, whilst incorporating innovative new platforms that further the consumer experience. We are led by our readers and their appetite for new experiences, and HearstX gives us an exciting new dimension to our creative offering."

