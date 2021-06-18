Hearst UK study finds positive storytelling can boost moods

Hearst UK has captured data in real-time on how its content affects and influences positivity in consumers.

The study, conducted in partnership with Bournemouth University, found that 82% of its audience immediately experienced an uplift in positive feeling following an individual interaction with Hearst UK content.

Of the 156 individuals surveyed, 79% of respondents felt higher levels of enthusiasm, 76% felt higher levels of excitement and determination and 73% saw their happiness levels uplift after engaging with Hearst UK content, which includes titles such as Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire and Good Housekeeping.

This Experience Sampling Method (ESM) study was conducted over a three-week period between 6 November and 28 December 2020. Approximately 36,000 individual pieces of feedback and data were collected.

Using the ESM methodology, Hearst measured individual interactions with its content across digital, social and print. ESM has been used for measuring mood variations across situations and allowed feedback from participants in the study to be gathered in real-time, before and immediately after engaging with Hearst UK content using an app-based methodology.

The app-based methodology "pinged" or prompted respondents at random times of the day, so that their feelings could be assessed when engaging in other activities compared to engaging with Hearst. The publisher said this scenario allowed for understanding the lasting effect of prior engagement with Hearst content, and removed any lab-tested or claimed response bias.

Faye Turner, head of commercial strategy & insight at Hearst UK, said: "We are so proud to have partnered with Bournemouth University on this incredible piece of research, which once again proves how important positive content is for both our audiences and our commercial partners.

"The research shows that when in a positive state of mind, consumers have a greater interest in brands and advertising delivering tangible results in terms of engagement and purchasing behaviour. This new research will enable us to offer solutions for clients to help better serve their needs."