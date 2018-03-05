Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hearst's Esquire launches careers event aimed at men

Esquire, the men's title owned by Hearst, has launched a one-day event aimed at "inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs".

The new event follows a similar event that sister title Cosmopolitan has been running annually.

Esquire Self-Made will also target people who are "determined to advance in their careers". The event will feature a talks from actor, producer and director Noel Clarke, founder of SBTV Jamal Edwards, founder of Orlebar Brown Adam Brown and co-founder of The Modern House Albert Hill.

Themes of the day include how to launch a business including identifying an idea, sourcing funding, building a brand, as well as which attributes are most necessary for success in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class is sponsoring the event, and Hearst has also struck a deal with brands including Cornerstone Shaving, Hawksmoor and Watch Aneesh.

It will take place on 28 April at Glaziers Hall.

Victoria Archbold, managing director for events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "The summit will provide the perfect platform to bring together Esquire’s successful and ambitious audience with some of the most exciting names in business.

"It is a direct response to current consumer market trends providing valuable opportunity for commercial partners to fully integrate within the programme."

