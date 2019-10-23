Sara Spary
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heart becomes biggest commercial breakfast show

Commercial radio audience edges up 0.3% year on year to 35.9 million.

Heart radio: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden present breakfast show
Heart radio: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden present breakfast show

Heart radio has secured its place as the UK's largest national commercial breakfast show, racking up 4.6 million weekly listeners in the three months to the end of September.

The Global-owned radio station launched the show, hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, nationally in June after axing 22 regional shows. The strategy has appeared to pay off as Heart leapfrogged its Global stablemate Capital to take the top spot.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, attracted a further 4,000 listeners to his new Virgin Radio advertising-free breakfast show in over the third quarter, totalling an audience of 1.4 million.

Evans joined Virgin after leaving as host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show at the end of last year, handing over the reigns to Zoe Ball.

Radio 2's breakfast show has the largest audience of any breakfast show with 7.9m listeners, but it has been losing audience since Evans left. Listener numbers dropped in Q3 by 10% when compared with its audience of 8.8 million over the same period last year.

Bauer’s Kiss breakfast show also saw numbers in Q3 dip year-on-year, falling from 1.9m to 1.5m.

Overall radio market

The total number of people listening to radio dipped slightly over the third quarter to 48.5 million from 48.7 million last year. The average hours of listening per head also dropped slightly to 18 hours, down from 18.7 hours last year.

Commercial radio stations, however, outperformed the BBC to secure a slight 0.3% year on year audience increase to 35.9 million. This overall growth was driven by the success of national (as opposed to regional) commercial radio stations, which gained a 6% year on year increase in listenership.

Data for all BBC radio stations, meanwhile, showed the BBC had 2.6% fewer listeners in the quarter compared with the same period last year.

Siobhan Kenny, chief executive of Radiocentre, said: "With radio continuing to hold the nation’s attention against increasing competition in the news and entertainment sectors, it’s great that commercial radio continues to grow audience.

"This is down to the variety of stations and programming on offer, as well as investment in listening in the digital era. It’s a good time for listeners – and a good time for advertisers to look at what radio can do for their brands."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019