Heart becomes biggest commercial breakfast show

Heart radio has secured its place as the UK's largest national commercial breakfast show, racking up 4.6 million weekly listeners in the three months to the end of September.

The Global-owned radio station launched the show, hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, nationally in June after axing 22 regional shows. The strategy has appeared to pay off as Heart leapfrogged its Global stablemate Capital to take the top spot.

Chris Evans, meanwhile, attracted a further 4,000 listeners to his new Virgin Radio advertising-free breakfast show in over the third quarter, totalling an audience of 1.4 million.

Evans joined Virgin after leaving as host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show at the end of last year, handing over the reigns to Zoe Ball.

Radio 2's breakfast show has the largest audience of any breakfast show with 7.9m listeners, but it has been losing audience since Evans left. Listener numbers dropped in Q3 by 10% when compared with its audience of 8.8 million over the same period last year.

Bauer’s Kiss breakfast show also saw numbers in Q3 dip year-on-year, falling from 1.9m to 1.5m.

Overall radio market

The total number of people listening to radio dipped slightly over the third quarter to 48.5 million from 48.7 million last year. The average hours of listening per head also dropped slightly to 18 hours, down from 18.7 hours last year.

Commercial radio stations, however, outperformed the BBC to secure a slight 0.3% year on year audience increase to 35.9 million. This overall growth was driven by the success of national (as opposed to regional) commercial radio stations, which gained a 6% year on year increase in listenership.

Data for all BBC radio stations, meanwhile, showed the BBC had 2.6% fewer listeners in the quarter compared with the same period last year.

Siobhan Kenny, chief executive of Radiocentre, said: "With radio continuing to hold the nation’s attention against increasing competition in the news and entertainment sectors, it’s great that commercial radio continues to grow audience.

"This is down to the variety of stations and programming on offer, as well as investment in listening in the digital era. It’s a good time for listeners – and a good time for advertisers to look at what radio can do for their brands."