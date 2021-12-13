Hearts & Science first over the line in Peloton media pitch

Peloton has appointed Omnicom’s Hearts & Science as its media partner in the UK and Germany following a competitive pitch.

The agency will succeed Essence in February 2022.

Campaign understands the remit includes cross-media strategy and planning as well buying across traditional media channels.

In the UK, Peloton spends about £25m on media, according to industry sources.



Peloton director of international media, Charles Quartey, told Campaign: "As we enter into the next phase of our evolution at Peloton, we are delighted to partner with Hearts & Science in both the UK and Germany, where they have a strong track record of working with high growth DTC brands.

"They will be responsible for a cross-channel media strategy and planning, as well as all offline media buying, and we look forward to getting started with them.”

Peloton recently released a humorous ad in response to its bike being used to kill off Mr Big in the Sex and the City reboot.

Hearts & Science declined to comment on the review.

The agency recently won a media brief for card payment business SumUp, which involves media buying across all above the line channels in the UK.

Hearts & Science UK has 85 staff with billings of £120m. Its clients include GoCompare, Audible, Ocado, Sanofi, Center Parcs, Yakult, Ramsbury Single Estate, Thames Water, Freeview and Sega.

Campaign understands the agency is on track to post double-digit growth in annual billings this year.