Arvind Hickman
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hearts & Science first over the line in Peloton media pitch

The Omnicom agency takes over the saddle from Group M’s Essence.

Hearts & Science: will handle Peloton's media buying
Hearts & Science: will handle Peloton's media buying

Peloton has appointed Omnicom’s Hearts & Science as its media partner in the UK and Germany following a competitive pitch.

The agency will succeed Essence in February 2022.

Campaign understands the remit includes cross-media strategy and planning as well buying across traditional media channels.

In the UK, Peloton spends about £25m on media, according to industry sources.

Peloton director of international media, Charles Quartey, told Campaign: "As we enter into the next phase of our evolution at Peloton, we are delighted to partner with Hearts & Science in both the UK and Germany, where they have a strong track record of working with high growth DTC brands.

"They will be responsible for a cross-channel media strategy and planning, as well as all offline media buying, and we look forward to getting started with them.”

Peloton recently released a humorous ad in response to its bike being used to kill off Mr Big in the Sex and the City reboot.

Hearts & Science declined to comment on the review.

The agency recently won a media brief for card payment business SumUp, which involves media buying across all above the line channels in the UK.

Hearts & Science UK has 85 staff with billings of £120m. Its clients include GoCompare, Audible, Ocado, Sanofi, Center Parcs, Yakult, Ramsbury Single Estate, Thames Water, Freeview and Sega.

Campaign understands the agency is on track to post double-digit growth in annual billings this year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
The power of insight-led storytelling

The power of insight-led storytelling

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Have marketers finally granted people privacy?

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
How to harness the power of Connected TV

How to harness the power of Connected TV

Promoted

December 10, 2021
“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

“Investing in AR is about the survival of your company”

Promoted

December 10, 2021