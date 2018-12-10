Gideon Spanier and Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Hearts & Science set to pick up £40m GoCompare media buying account

Price-comparison website is investing in 'smarter' marketing.

Hearts & Science set to pick up £40m GoCompare media buying account

GoCompare.com is in advanced talks about awarding its media buying account to Omnicom's Hearts & Science, according to a spokesman for the price-comparison brand.

Carat was the incumbent and has handled the account since 2011.

GoCompare told investors earlier this year that it is investing in "smarter marketing", including building its in-house media planning capabilties, to improve "efficiency" and "speed".

Zoe Harris, former chief marketing officer at Daily Mirror owner Reach, joined the company as chief marketing officer in the autumn.

GoCompare said in its annual report that it spent £88m last year on marketing costs, but it did not disclose its media buying spend, which is estimated to be in the region of £40m.

The company said "improving the efficiency of spend has been a key area of focus", after de-merging from Esure Group in 2016 to become a stand-alone business.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out