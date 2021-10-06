Arvind Hickman
Hearts & Science wins FTSE 100 financial services client

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed the agency to handle media buying and planning.

Hargreaves Lansdown: HQ is located in Bristol (picture: Hargreaves Lansdown)
FTSE 100 wealth management firm Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Omnicom’s Hearts & Science UK as its media agency partner, following a competitive pitch.

The brief involves bringing the firm’s purpose to life, which is “to empower people to save and invest with confidence and help them build their financial resilience over the long term”. 

The remit covers brand campaigns across media channels, including AV, out-of-home, print, radio and digital.

The company, which is based in Bristol, employs 1,800 people and has provided savings and investments advice for more than 40 years.

Simon Coomes, Hargreaves Lansdown's head of marketing and commercial performance, said: “The team at Hearts & Science impressed us with their insights into the audiences and clients for our service, as well as their understanding of what we want to accomplish with our media spend.

"The passion the team showed for the brand and our challenge, brought to life by the ideas they came to us with, made them the clear choice for us."

Garrett O’Reilly, managing director of Hearts & Science, added: “This is a proud moment for our team, as Hargreaves Lansdown is the benchmark for UK wealth management services.

"It’s also an incredible opportunity to rethink and reinvent how personal finance and investment providers get their important messages across, especially at a time when everyone is looking hard at their bank balances and many people are unsure of the future.” 

Hearts & Science UK has a team of 85 people with annual billings of £100m and more than 30 clients, including GoCompare, Audible, Ocado, Sanofi, Center Parcs, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Yakult, Thames Water, Freeview and Sega.

