Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heathrow bears depart Florida for the UK in Christmas campaign

London airport unveils its third festive spot featuring Doris and Edward Bair returning home for the festive season.

Heathrow Airport has unveiled another Christmas tale about its much-loved teddy bear characters who have retired to Florida.

The ad, created by Havas London, follows Doris and Edward Bair returning to the UK to enjoy the festive period with their family.

It opens with Edward soaking up the sun in a homage to Sexy Beast. After hearing carols, speaking to his family and seeing pictures, the pair decide that they need to go home for Christmas. It then shows their journey to Heathrow, accompanied by Paul Young’s Everytime You Go Away.

The work was created by Lynsey Atkin and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider, with animation by The Mill. Media is being handled by Havas Media. The ad will run on TV, social and out-of-home.

Ross Baker, Heathrow’s chief commercial officer, said: "The nation’s love for Doris and Edward is overwhelming and has been since we first met them in 2016. For many people, being close to the ones we love is what really makes Christmas special.

"This is why we see the Bairs return to their family from warmer climes, as many of Heathrow’s passengers make similar journeys home for the festive season."

