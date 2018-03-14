Kim Benjamin
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heathrow builds Lego birthday card for Terminal 5 anniversary celebration

Heathrow Airport is inviting passengers to help build a Lego birthday card to highlight the 10th anniversary of Terminal 5.

Heathrow builds Lego birthday card for Terminal 5 anniversary celebration

The activation, taking place today, marks 10 years since the Queen officially opened Heathrow Terminal 5. When finished, the giant model, based on a 10th anniversary logo, will stand 2m tall by 2m wide and will go on display over the Easter school holidays in the terminal's Lego activity area.

The airport is also offering the first 1,000 passengers that help build the sculpture biscuits from iced biscuit specialists Biscuiteers, designed in the shape of the Terminal 5 birthday logo.

To mark the celebration, followers on social media are being encouraged to share their experiences of the terminal. The airport will also be highlighting statistics of the terminal with an infographic created for the anniversary.

Retailers and restaurants in Terminal 5 will be joining in the celebrations with a number of special offers, including complimentary tea tastings from Fortnum & Mason and free ramen for the first 50 customers to visit Wagamama.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now