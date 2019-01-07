Heathrow moves media account to Wavemaker

Heathrow Airport has ended its 20-year relationship with Carat after appointing Wavemaker to handle its UK media account.

Wavemaker is tasked with handling communications planning and media buying for Europe’s largest airport after Heathrow called a strategic review last year.

The Group M agency has been given a three-year contract, starting this month, and will be responsible for all media planning, including search and SEO.

Carat has been the incumbent on the airport’s UK media business since 1999 and retained the account in 2011. It did not repitch.

Last year, Carat lost the UK government’s £140m media planning business, as well as UK accounts for Adidas and the AA.

Heathrow moved its integrated advertising and CRM business to Havas London and Havas Helia respectively in 2016.

Simon Eastburn, director of airline business development, cargo and marketing at Heathrow, said: "Wavemaker demonstrated a cohesive and sophisticated approach to media, content and technology. By putting consumer journeys at the heart of everything they do, the team were able to quickly identify growth potential to deliver on our vision to provide the best airport service in the world."