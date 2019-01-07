Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heathrow moves media account to Wavemaker

Carat has worked on business since 1999.

Heathrow: uses Havas London for advertising
Heathrow: uses Havas London for advertising

Heathrow Airport has ended its 20-year relationship with Carat after appointing Wavemaker to handle its UK media account.

Wavemaker is tasked with handling communications planning and media buying for Europe’s largest airport after Heathrow called a strategic review last year.

The Group M agency has been given a three-year contract, starting this month, and will be responsible for all media planning, including search and SEO.

Carat has been the incumbent on the airport’s UK media business since 1999 and retained the account in 2011. It did not repitch.

Last year, Carat lost the UK government’s £140m media planning business, as well as UK accounts for Adidas and the AA.

Heathrow moved its integrated advertising and CRM business to Havas London and Havas Helia respectively in 2016. 

Simon Eastburn, director of airline business development, cargo and marketing at Heathrow, said: "Wavemaker demonstrated a cohesive and sophisticated approach to media, content and technology. By putting consumer journeys at the heart of everything they do, the team were able to quickly identify growth potential to deliver on our vision to provide the best airport service in the world."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

ADLAND: How entertainment moments create blockbuster brands

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

ADLAND: Why talent creates lasting impact

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Why customer loyalty isn't enough any more

Why customer loyalty isn't enough any more

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
ADLAND: Standing up to stand out

ADLAND: Standing up to stand out

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago