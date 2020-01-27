Heineken appoints top marketer as Tervoort moves to craft beer role

Heineken has promoted Michael Gillane to UK marketing director, replacing Cindy Tervoort who is moving to a new role within the Heineken Group.

Reporting to UK managing director David Forde, Gillane starts his new role on 1 February.

Gillane joined Heineken in 2012 after a career at Procter & Gamble and Premier Foods. Initially brand unit director for cider, he was promoted in 2014 to director for marketing strategy and planning for the beer and cider portfolio and later became director of data-driven commerce and market intelligence.

Tervoort, meanwhile, will relocate to the Netherlands to become managing director of Beerwulf, Heineken’s online craft beer retailer. She joined Heineken four years ago from PepsiCo, replacing Jacco van der Linden.

David Forde, UK managing director at Heineken, said: "Michael is the natural successor to Cindy. I am confident that he will continue to develop our market-leading No and Low alcohol portfolio and drive our premiumisation and digital transformation. I have worked with Michael for six years and I know him to be a passionate leader who fosters true cross-functional collaboration."

Forde said Beerwulf, which sells Heineken’s own products and third-party brands, was in a period of rapid growth and now operated in 11 markets.

He said Tervoort had been "a passionate champion for our sustainability agenda in the UK, with an emphasis on eradicating consumer-facing plastic, removing all artificial colours, sweeteners and flavours from the cider portfolio, while removing millions of teaspoons of sugar.

"Cindy spearheaded the digital transformation journey of the marketing team in the UK and so is well positioned to continue to drive Beerwulf’s international expansion and revenue growth."

As well as its eponymous Dutch lager, Heineken’s brands in the UK include Foster’s, Strongbow, Kronenbourg, Desperados, John Smith’s, Amstel and Birra Moretti.