Heineken delivers at-home F1 trackside experience

Heineken has created an at-home trackside experience so fans can be immersed in an F1 race.

With the majority of F1 fans never having attended a race in person, Heineken, as an official F1 partner, wanted to produce the ultimate way to watch from home.

The "Pit wall bar" is inspired by the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall with multiple screens to watch every angle of the action or race telemetry, racing team headphones, Heineken 0.0 on tap, glassware and coasters.

To test the concept the "Pit wall bar" was delivered to the Formula One Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made in Italy E Dell'emilia Romagna by DHL's biofuel-powered truck, where British former racing driver David Coulthard and Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were treated to a first look at the bar.

The at-home experience is available to be won by 10 fans globally, with competitions running across the 2021 season. The first competition is open now ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prémio De Portugal 2021 on 2 May.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment is delivering the project with the bars designed and built by Fury.

Hans Erik Tuijt, director global Heineken sponsorship, Heineken, said: "As the leading international premium beer, we at Heineken are always thinking of ways to enhance the fan experience.

"We know how important race Sundays are for fans, so we wanted to create something that would take that experience to the next level. What better way to feel as close to the action as possible, than a pit wall that is also a Heineken 0.0 bar, the perfect combination!"