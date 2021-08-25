Heineken ensures hikers stay hydrated with remote bars across the Emerald Isle

Heineken is taking its non-alcoholic beer Heineken 0.0 to remote locations to show it can be enjoyed alongside active pursuits.

The beer brand is popping up around Ireland to reward thirsty hikers with a freshly poured pint of Heineken 0.0 to enjoy with scenic views.

For those in the mood for a walk, the custom-made bar and patio with seating, will be visiting Spanish Point in County Clare on 28 August.

Having launched "One for the road" at Bray Head, County Wicklow last week, Heineken will take the experience to other locations in Ireland in September. Each location will be revealed on the @heinekenireland Instagram profile.

Heineken 0.0 was inspired to host the activation after research found that 75% of Irish consumers are more comfortable ordering a non-alcoholic drink than ever before, and 60% of consumers are planning for a more balanced lifestyle as the nation reopens. It aimed to provide an opportunity for consumers to have a beer and still be able to do all the other things they want to achieve.

Allied Global Marketing company, Honey & Buzz, is delivering the project.

Anna Walsh, brand manager at Heineken 0.0, said "We're truly excited to see the 'One for the Road' bar come to life. At Heineken® 0.0 gone are the days that 'not drinking' was viewed as boring and unsociable and this unique bar is another step in the right direction to challenge the status quo. Honey & Buzz are a team of creative experts and have, once again, exceeded our expectations."

Paddy Davis, co-founder of Honey & Buzz, said "We wanted to connect with those authentic social moments that you feel would be perfect for a beer but traditionally you couldn't have one. Heineken 0.0 and the 'One for the Road' bar solves that need. Now you can."

Earlier this year Heineken 0.0 was delivered to people working from home by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor on a cherry picker. It was also served up as part of an F1 at-home trackside experience. Heineken was the official beer partner of the Euro 2020 and its non-alcoholic variety was seen on the press junket tables.