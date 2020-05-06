Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heineken gets real about downfalls of social distancing

Ad encapsulates issue of connectivity in lockdown.

Heineken: ad filmed in lockdown
Heineken has launched a campaign showcasing the perils of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Publicis Italy, "Connectioff" follows a cavalcade of frustrated twenty-somethings as they wade through the pitfalls of online interaction, from poor internet connections and charger-dependant laptops to having nowhere to lean your phone against.

The work was created by Eoin Sherry and directed by Chris Smith (who shot the Netflix hits Tiger King and Fyre) through Smuggler.

Before the pandemic brought life as we knew it to a staggering halt, Heineken promoted its non-alcoholic beer with the help of two former Formula One world champions, Keke and Nico Rosberg.

In another ad in February, the brand poked fun at the issue of gender stereotypes in bars and pubs.

Meanwhile, rival Carlsberg has launched a campaign encouraging drinkers to "adopt a keg" in aid of their local pub, while Camden Town Brewery rebranded its signature Camden Hells lager to Camden Heroes to raise money for healthcare workers.

