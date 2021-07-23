Heineken launches eco-bar concept at London E-Prix

Heineken is launching its eco-bar concept at London E-Prix this weekend (24 July). The bar uses new building methods, materials and technologies focused on improving how we upcycle, recycle and reuse materials.

Utilising expertise from across the motorsport industry, the bar has been designed in collaboration with Formula E, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and DHL.

The "Heineken greener bar" uses 100% renewable energy and will help to reduce waste, water and emissions.

Some of the key sustainable design innovations include:

Zero waste design: the standing tables and benches in the bar are made from reclaimed wood from elm trees that fell naturally near the Heineken brewery in Amsterdam. The bar counter and other parts of the bar are made from recycled Heineken crates.

Reusable shipping containers: the entire bar is designed to pack easily into two shipping containers that also form the structure of the bar.

A greener way to chill: through partnering with Red Bull Advanced Technologies a fridge that cools Heineken up to 20% faster, without an increase in energy consumption, has been developed.

Soil and plant ballast: soil and plants act as the ballast for the structure of the bar, as opposed to traditional water-based ballast systems.

Energy-saving roof: created to look like the foam on a Heineken beer, the roof has been specifically designed to be lightweight for travel and translucent so consumers can enjoy the sun, removing the use of lights and reducing energy usage.

The WOBO wall: the main bar wall is made from Freddy Heineken's WOBO ("world bottle"), a specially developed glass bottle that can be reused for building purposes.

Bram Westenbrink, global head, Heineken brand, said: "At Heineken, we are on a journey towards ensuring that our entire business, from barley to bar, is run as sustainably as possible. The 'Heineken greener bar' is our latest pitstop on this journey. We are so excited to have created a sustainable bar concept that can be developed and utilised at all our sponsorship properties, to help showcase how we are able to make every part of our business a little greener every day.

"We are so pleased to have been able to work in partnership with Formula E and our other motorsport partners to develop the innovations required to bring this important sustainability idea to fruition."

Fiction Factory worked alongside Fury to deliver the project.

The long-term ambition of the bar is for it to become the solution at Heineken events and experiences globally.

The Formula E Heineken London E-Prix rounds 12 and 13 will be taking place at the ExCeL exhibition centre on 24 and 25 July. Formula E is the single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars.