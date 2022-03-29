Heineken opens metaverse bar that doesn’t serve drinks

Heineken is opening a metaverse bar in Shoreditch that doesn't serve any drinks, of any kind.

The experience, which takes place on 7 April, follows the launch of the brand's virtual beer, Heineken Silver, "brewed" in 3D virtual platform Decentraland. Heineken Silver is "on a mission to champion what's real over what's fake" and continues to poke fun at the trend to launch products in the metaverse.

In the real-life metaverse-themed bar, at Protein Studios, guests won't be served any beer but can instead hold on to a pixelated prop beer.

Inspired by its metaverse origins, all the furniture and decor in the metaverse bar has a blocky, pixelated appearance, the staff act like non-playable characters (NPCs) and the bar is sparsely populated.

All visitors are required to put on the "low-tech virtual reality headsets", which are shaped like VR glasses but are about as high tech as a pair of swimming goggles.

Parched guests who visit the "IRL meta-bar" can gain entry to a special experience next door that may be a little more refreshing.

Next door they will find the "Silverland" venue, which will be supplying real moments over a beer. There will be food, beers and a series of live acts and performances throughout the night.