Heineken pop-up ends the long wait for a pint and a haircut, simultaneously

Heineken is celebrating the re-opening of pubs and hairdressers by hosting pop-ups in pub gardens so visitors can enjoy a pint while getting a haircut.

On 12 April outdoor hospitality and hairdressers in England opened after four months of lockdown. The "Shear genius!" activation features mobile hairdressing units that will be set up in pub gardens in London and the West Midlands, so customers don't have to choose between a having a pint and getting a trim.

To be eligible for a complimentary haircut, pub patrons will need to buy a pint of Heineken. The haircuts will take place in a branded airstream.

The campaign launched in London at The Gregorian pub in Bermondsey, where celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas supplied trims yesterday (12 April). The West Midlands pop-up will take place on Friday (16 April) at the Hobs Meadow Pub in Solihull.

The event, developed by digital agency Coolr, will be supported by a social media campaign that covers all Heineken channels and will include a round-up film. Visitors to the activation will be encouraged to share their experience with #ShearGenius.

This activity follows Heineken marking one year since the government advising people to work from home with a cherry picker delivery service in March.