Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heineken to produce fan experiences for Formula E

The beer brand will officially launch the partnership during the 2018/19 season.

Heineken to produce fan experiences for Formula E

Heinken has forged a partnership with Formula E that will see the brand installed as the official beer and cider partner of electric street-racing series ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The brand will officially launch the five-year deal during the 2018/19 Formula E season, which begins in December. Activity will include circuit branding, digital initiatives, PR activation and live fan experiences. 

Gianluca Di Tondo, global senior director for the Heineken brand, said: "Formula E gives Heineken an excellent opportunity to engage with current and potential millennial and Gen Z (above the legal drinking age) consumers in key cities around the world.

"We will do this by showing fans unexpected and interesting facets of the sport, activating strongly around a number of select ePrix in urban settings throughout the season."

The fifth edition of Formula E will see 11 teams and 22 drivers tackle a variety of challenging circuits in 12 cities across five continents in a bid to be crowned champion. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now