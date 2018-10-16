Heineken to produce fan experiences for Formula E

Heinken has forged a partnership with Formula E that will see the brand installed as the official beer and cider partner of electric street-racing series ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The brand will officially launch the five-year deal during the 2018/19 Formula E season, which begins in December. Activity will include circuit branding, digital initiatives, PR activation and live fan experiences.

Gianluca Di Tondo, global senior director for the Heineken brand, said: "Formula E gives Heineken an excellent opportunity to engage with current and potential millennial and Gen Z (above the legal drinking age) consumers in key cities around the world.

"We will do this by showing fans unexpected and interesting facets of the sport, activating strongly around a number of select ePrix in urban settings throughout the season."

The fifth edition of Formula E will see 11 teams and 22 drivers tackle a variety of challenging circuits in 12 cities across five continents in a bid to be crowned champion.