Heineken and Publicis set up bespoke agency combining creative and data

Heineken and Publicis Groupe are launching a bespoke agency, which will integrate creative, data and brand experience.

The new agency, called “Le Pub”, will open its doors on 1 January and comprise staff from Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon and Publicis Sapient. The teams will be based in Amsterdam and Milan, with the former setting up shop in a bar in the centre of the city.

Heineken said the agency model is aimed at providing better agility, localisation and personalisation at scale.

Bram Westenbrink, global senior director of Heineken, said: “In today’s dynamic consumer environment, we need to be able to move quickly and be as relevant as we can for consumers. We are therefore adjusting our agency model. The new partnership with Le Pub is based on providing localised creativity at a global scale, with speed.

“The global pandemic meant we had to pivot and work differently, which is what inspired us to design this new model. The partnership with Publicis will help us to drive growth, giving Heineken a sustainable competitive advantage. We are excited to get started.”

At the same time, the brand is also consolidating all its media planning and buying services into Dentsu, which has handled Heineken's UK media account since 2018.

Heineken previously had both Dentsu and Publicis Media on a global roster, with Dentsu Red Star holding the majority of billings. As of January, Dentsu Red Star will become the sole media agency and be tasked with setting up a new media model for the brand.

Publicis Groupe will retain media duties in its home country of France.