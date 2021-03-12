Heineken recruits celebs to deliver drinks through home windows in a cherry picker

To mark one year since the government advised people to work from home where possible, Heineken is providing a home delivery service with a twist – window service.

The brewer has enlisted celebrities to serve Heineken 0.0 beer to people working from home – from a special cherry picker bar. Cow worked with Heineken on the campaign.

On 1 April, quarantine disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be delivering window pints in London. The cherry picker bar will then travel north for The Twang frontman Phil Etheridge to serve beer in Birmingham.

Drag queen and former RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Divina de Campo will pull pints for home workers in Manchester and stand-up comedian Eleanor Morton will keep palates wet in Edinburgh.

The zero-alcohol beverage will ensure workers can celebrate without falling foul of workplace policies and stay hangover-free.

“You’re certainly going to be the talk of the neighbourhood if a bar on a cherry picker appears outside your window during the working day,” Ellis-Bextor said.

“At times like this people need a bit of light relief and, after a year of working at home, this is a unique way to make home working a bit better, give people a small break and lift their days with a pint of Heineken 0.0.”

Matt Saltzstein, Beer Unit director at Heineken, added: “Heineken 0.0 is all about saying: ‘Now you can’. Now you can enjoy a beer break while working from home with a tasty, alcohol-free option. We wanted to bring this message to home workers in a memorable way – and attaching a bar to the end of a cherry picker to create the first ever window service certainly fits the bill.”

Punters need to enter a ballot to be in the running for "Wind0.0w Service".

This article originally appeared on PRWeek