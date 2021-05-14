Heineken reignites sporting rivalries ahead of Uefa Euro 2020

Heineken has launched a tongue-in-cheek global campaign celebrating the return of football rivalries ahead of this year’s postponed Uefa Euro 2020 tournament.

Created by Le Pub (Heineken and Publicis Groupe’s bespoke agency), “Finally together” begins as a pair of Portugal fans head to a Spanish pub to enjoy the footy.

While a Russian shop assistant offers Belgian customers an umbrella as shelter from the rain, an England fan enjoys a free brewski from his Scottish housemate in a seemingly wholesome series of events.

However, it soon becomes evident that each interaction isn’t as good-natured as it seems, with France fans eating a pizza which reads “forza Italia” and a German fan taking a selfie instead of the group photo of Poland fans, which she offered to take.

It ends with the tagline “Finally together, to be rivals again”.

The campaign launched today (14 May) and includes activations during the tournament across Europe, with support from brand ambassador and France legend Thierry Henry (who appeared in Heineken's Uefa Champions League spot "Never alone").

As part of its "Enjoy the rivalry" campaign, the brand will also be presenting a Heineken Star of the Match award at the end of all of the tournament's 51 matches.

The campaign was created by Eoin Sherry and Maria Carillo.

“We are extremely excited ahead of our first Uefa Euro 2020 tournament as partner,” Hans Erik Tuijt, global sponsorship director at Heineken, said.

“At Heineken our aim is to develop compelling stories that resonate with football fans around the world – we believe that the ‘Enjoy the rivalry’ campaign brings to life relatable situations that rival football fans may experience during the tournament, in a witty Heineken way.”

In March, the brand launched a similar spot, “Perfect match”, showcasing the trials and tribulations of three couples during rugby's Six Nations tournament.

Heineken and Publicis Groupe unveiled Le Pub in October last year, comprising staff from Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon and Publicis Sapient in a bid to integrate creative, data and brand experience.

Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide and chief executive of Le Pub, said: “Capturing the fan spirit of Uefa Euro 2020 through Heineken’s unique tone of voice has been an inspiring challenge for us, and we are really pleased to have produced this latest film ‘Finally together’, which finds the human truth behind the fact that the fan experience at Uefa Euro 2020 is greatly enhanced when you watch the action with rivals.

“After a year like no other, it was important for us to positively celebrate fans coming back together again with Heineken.”

Last month, Heineken launched an optimistic spot set to We’ll Meet Again by Vera Lynn to mark the easing of social distancing guidelines across England.