Heineken shifts 'Better together' campaign to focus on responsible socialising

Heineken is shifting its "Better together" Uefa Champions League brand campaign to be more in line with current social-distancing measures.

The brand will launch an updated campaign with a new tagline later this month ahead of the final stages of the tournament in August.

As with the previous iteration, the upcoming work will feature former footballer Thierry Henry and will be created by Publicis Italy.

Hans Erik Tuijt, Heineken’s director of global sponsorships, said that "Better together" is "not a great campaign to be airing" in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

While Tuijt refused to reveal details of the new work, the brand has been running a social media campaign throughout the lockdown with the hashtag #socialiseresponsibly.

The brand also challenged Formula One, which Heineken also sponsors, and football legends to take part in virtual races to replace those that were cancelled. This was broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and F1.com.

As F1 resumes this weekend in Austria with no crowd, Heineken is sticking with the #socialiseresponsibly hashtag by creating events that fans can enjoy from their cars.

This includes a drive-in viewing experience of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Amsterdam racecourse Zandvoort. About 40 healthcare professionals, who have been directly involved in the care of coronavirus patients, have been invited from the Dijklander Hospital, Amsterdam UMC and UMC Utrecht.

Heineken will kick off the festivities on 4 July with an opening party at Zandvoort featuring Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and music from Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens.

Tuijt explained that these events gives the brand an opportunity to engage with audiences in real time as sports start resuming.

He said: "I’ve had a few friends that have watched old matches, but if you know the results, you're not sitting with the same excitement in front of your television as something that is happening live. I believe that we will have record-breaking audiences watching the race in Austria for Formula One."