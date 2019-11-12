Heineken signs up as Euro 2020 official beer partner

Heineken has become the official beer partner of Uefa Euro 2020 in a deal that will see the brand use global football ambassador Thierry Henry in its TV and digital work around the tournament.

The Dutch-owned brewer replaces Denmark’s Carlsberg, which sponsored Euro 2016.

Euro 2020 will be hosted for the first time across 12 countries as part of the tournament’s 60th-anniversary celebrations. The championship takes place between 12 June and 12 July at stadiums in Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

The contract spans pouring rights at stadiums, in fan zones and villages, as well as LED pitch-side branding exposure, digital rights, branding at "man of the match" presentations, during screenings and at ticket giveaways.

Heineken has also extended its Uefa Champions League relationship for another three years, from 2021-2024. The agreement includes sponsorship of the Uefa Super Club. It will see Amstel become a partner of the Europa Conference League – Uefa’s new club competition that launches in the 2021/22 season.

The brand's relationship with Uefa dates back 25 years. The brand supports other sporting events, including the Rugby World Cup and Formula One.

Carlsberg sponsored the last Euro championship in France, where the brand was prohibited from using its branding in stadiums due to French ad legislation.

Hans Erik Tuijt, Heineken’s global sponsorship director, said: "Heineken has enjoyed an unrivalled relationship with football fans through our Uefa Champions League sponsorship. We are excited to be able to build the relationship further with the Uefa Euro 2020 partnership, meaning we will be involved in the leading European club and international tournaments."

Henry appeared in a recent ad for the Europa League in which he extolled the unifying virtues of football.