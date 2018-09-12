Heineken's Champions League ad takes a light-hearted spin on missing big football moments

The ad by Publicis Italy, "World’s most unmissable moments," promotes the brewer’s sponsorship of the tournament. It shows a series of humorous scenarios as football fans around the world just miss key moments of matches, for example turning away from the TV when taking a delivery.

Heineken will also launch a digital platform, created by Poke, which includes highlights from the games and tools to keep away distractions.

The work is part of a series of ads that focus on the brand's various sponsorships and tie-ups as it changed its "Open your world" tagline to "That's Heineken" earlier this month. The first spot starred Formula One driver David Coulthard as he navigated a glamorous party with behind-the-scenes help from his crew.

The brand's campaign aims to take a light-hearted approach to encourage people to take a fresh perspective and enjoy life more.

"We need to be less heavy," said Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide and chief executive of Publicis Italy. "The new generation doesn’t plan their future as much because it’s so uncertain. They know they need to enjoy the moment."

"World’s most unmissable moments" was created by James Andrews and directed by Megaforce through Iconoclast Paris.