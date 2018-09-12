Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heineken's Champions League ad takes a light-hearted spin on missing big football moments

The next instalment in Heineken's new global marketing campaign dramatises the unmissable moments of the Uefa Champions League.

The ad by Publicis Italy, "World’s most unmissable moments," promotes the brewer’s sponsorship of the tournament. It shows a series of humorous scenarios as football fans around the world just miss key moments of matches, for example turning away from the TV when taking a delivery.

Heineken will also launch a digital platform, created by Poke, which includes highlights from the games and tools to keep away distractions.

The work is part of a series of ads that focus on the brand's various sponsorships and tie-ups as it changed its "Open your world" tagline to "That's Heineken" earlier this month. The first spot starred Formula One driver David Coulthard as he navigated a glamorous party with behind-the-scenes help from his crew.

The brand's campaign aims to take a light-hearted approach to encourage people to take a fresh perspective and enjoy life more.

"We need to be less heavy," said Bruno Bertelli, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide and chief executive of Publicis Italy. "The new generation doesn’t plan their future as much because it’s so uncertain. They know they need to enjoy the moment."

"World’s most unmissable moments" was created by James Andrews and directed by Megaforce through Iconoclast Paris.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer