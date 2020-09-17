Heinz animation highlights crisis of child hunger in UK

Heinz has launched a campaign fighting hunger among schoolchildren as it partners food charity Magic Breakfast.

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, an animated film tells the story of a girl called Jess, who is haunted by “The Rumble”. The amorphous, lingering being is the literal manifestation of Jess’ hunger and follows her around school all morning, disrupting her lessons and ability to concentrate.

Finally, her teacher reassures Jess that The Rumble is not a monster but rather her body’s need to be fed. The instructor leads Jess to a Magic Breakfast Club, where she eats a plate of Heinz beans and finally silences The Rumble.

The work was created by Charlie Pendarves and Chloe Stephenson, and directed by Stephen McNally through Blinkink. Starcom is the media agency.

Along with the film, the campaign will include a research report and an “Empty plate” installation on London’s South Bank to raise awareness of the scale of child hunger in the UK. Created by Wonderland Communications, the 1,300 square-feet installation is made up of 1,800 plates to represent the 1.8 million children at risk of hunger in the morning.

One in five children in the UK is at risk of going to school hungry, according to the brand’s research. This problem has come into the spotlight during the pandemic, with Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford campaigning to feed hungry kids.

Heinz has extended its support of Magic Breakfast by committing to a five-year partnership.

Earlier this year, the brand helped the charity by providing 12 million free breakfasts to school children at risk of going hungry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Heinz No Sugar Added Beanz are already being offered at 100 schools across the country, feeding an estimated 100,000 children.

Matt Mill, marketing and brand build lead at Heinz Beanz, said: “Our Silence the Rumble research and campaign brings to life the harsh realities that schoolteachers and children from disadvantaged backgrounds are currently facing.

“We’re passionate about helping solve child food poverty in the UK and our work with Magic Breakfast, providing their partner schools with Heinz No Added Sugar Beanz, which are naturally high in protein and fibre, and can help fuel children towards a better day at school."