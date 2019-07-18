Heinz and BBH launch first 'masterbrand' campaign in a decade

Kraft Heinz is celebrating 150 years of the Heinz brand with a £7m masterbrand advertising push led by its Tomato Soup, Beanz and Seriously Good Mayonnaise products. This is the first time in a decade Heinz has launched advertising for the masterbrand.

The new work, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, focuses on small moments of positivity, with people going about their everyday lives while daydreaming about Heinz, telling consumers that "Heinz makes it better".

The three TV ads are going live in July, August and September respectively. The debut spot, for mayonnaise, airs this week.

In the 30-second ad, a woman on the bus staring at a man's bleached-blonde spiky hair is sent into a reverie about chips being dipped in "lovely, creamy Heinz Mayo". She is snapped out of her daydream by the ring of the bus' bell.

The £7m investment is also being deployed across digital, out-of-home, social and radio.

Since 1869, Heinz has sold ketchup, baby food and baked beans to British consumers and, the company claims, Heinz products are bought by 88% of UK households.

In April, Heinz launched a £12m EMEA campaign celebrating 150 years of "clean plates", focusing on founder Henry J Heinz and its ketchup. Last month, Heinz ran work starring Ed Sheeran, with the singer-songwriter splurging ketchup on his food at a fine-dining restaurant.

Olivia Hibbert, Kraft Heinz's director of brand building, said: "2019 is an exciting moment, as we celebrate our 150th birthday and look to leverage our power as a food masterbrand more, reminding consumers how Heinz can help to make the everyday little moments that little bit better. Each of our ads is designed to portray real moments and represent the breadth of our products and consumers."

The work was created by Alex Sattlecker and Linda Weitgasser, and directed by Scott Lyon through Outsider. Starcom is the media agency.