Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heinz Beanz opens street food pop-up at Boxpark Shoreditch

Dishes on offer will include Heinz Beanz Huevos Rancheros.

Heinz: pop up will offer a range of Beanz based dishes
Heinz: pop up will offer a range of Beanz based dishes

Heinz Beanz is opening a street food style pop-up at Boxpark in Shoreditch that will showcase new ways to eat and enjoy Beanz. 

The foodie spot will offer a range of complementary Beanz-based dishes, including Heinz Beanz Huevos Rancheros made with Beanz, quails eggs and avo tortillas, vegan Heinz Beanz Curry Pani Puri, and Heinz Beanz Empanadas. Selected dishes are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Opening on 21 and 22 May, the pop-up resembles an exaggerated version of a traditional food cart used by street vendors.

Asmita Singh, marketing lead for Heinz UK Foodservice, said: "We can't wait to finally unveil our pop-up. Heinz Beanz are the nation's favourite and we wanted to bring some new inspiration and allow people to enjoy them while out and about (although Beanz on toast are great too).

"We put our own Beanz twist on street-food dishes from around the world and hope people love seeing their beloved Beanz in a new light."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now