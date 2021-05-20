Heinz Beanz opens street food pop-up at Boxpark Shoreditch

Heinz Beanz is opening a street food style pop-up at Boxpark in Shoreditch that will showcase new ways to eat and enjoy Beanz.

The foodie spot will offer a range of complementary Beanz-based dishes, including Heinz Beanz Huevos Rancheros made with Beanz, quails eggs and avo tortillas, vegan Heinz Beanz Curry Pani Puri, and Heinz Beanz Empanadas. Selected dishes are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Opening on 21 and 22 May, the pop-up resembles an exaggerated version of a traditional food cart used by street vendors.

Asmita Singh, marketing lead for Heinz UK Foodservice, said: "We can't wait to finally unveil our pop-up. Heinz Beanz are the nation's favourite and we wanted to bring some new inspiration and allow people to enjoy them while out and about (although Beanz on toast are great too).

"We put our own Beanz twist on street-food dishes from around the world and hope people love seeing their beloved Beanz in a new light."